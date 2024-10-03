Arvind Kejriwal to Vacate CM Residence on October 4, Move to MP Bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to vacate the chief minister's residence and relocate to an MP's bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday (October 4), according to a party statement. Kejriwal, who stepped down as Delhi's chief minister last month, will move with his family to the official residence of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, situated on Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, close to the AAP headquarters on Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Kejriwal said he resigned from the Delhi chief minister's post to seek a "certificate of honesty" from the city residents. He stated that once he regains their trust, he will return to the top post. His resignation occurred just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February next year.

Also Read| Santosh Eknath Vadwale of Uddhav Thackeray Faction Kidnapped and Assaulted in Nanded.

Before assuming office as Delhi's Chief Minister for the first time in December 2013, Arvind Kejriwal resided in the Kaushambi area of Ghaziabad. During his tenure as Chief Minister, he initially stayed at a residence in Tilak Lane, central Delhi. Following AAP’s landslide victory in the 2015 Assembly elections, Kejriwal moved to a house at 6, Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines area.

Kejriwal has represented the New Delhi constituency as an MLA since 2013, when he defeated the then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, and he retained the seat in both the 2015 and 2020 elections.