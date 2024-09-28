Arvind Kejriwal to Vacate CM Residence Soon; Intensifies Search for New Accommodation Near New Delhi Constituency

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is set to vacate the Chief Minister's residence SOON and has intensified his search for new housing. Individuals from various backgrounds, including MLAs, councilors, party workers, and citizens, are extending offers of accommodation, irrespective of their social, economic, or political status. Kejriwal is focusing on locations near the New Delhi assembly constituency, aiming to maintain close ties with his constituents, according to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he plans to vacate his official residence during the upcoming Navratri festival, which begins on October 3. In his first public address since resigning on September 17, the AAP leader criticized the BJP for allegedly framing him in a false case, emphasizing that he cannot live with the "stain of dishonesty."

"I cannot even live, let alone work, with the stigma of being dishonest. If I were dishonest, would I have made electricity and bus travel free for women? Would I have improved government schools and hospitals?" he asked the gathering at Jantar Mantar here.