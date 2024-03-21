Arvind Kejriwal's Legal Team Approaches SC as ED Team Arrives at Delhi CM's Residence

ED team reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, hours after the Delhi High Court denied him protection against "coercive action" by the agency, which has issued multiple summons to him. following which legal team of Arvind Kejriwal immediately approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing in the matters.

As reported by India Today, Eight Police officers, are currently searching the home of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. This happened after the Delhi High Court said no to Kejriwal's request for temporary relief regarding summonses from the Enforcement Directorate in a case about liquor policies.

The police team went to give Kejriwal his 10th summons in another case about Delhi's excise policies. North Delhi's DCP Manoj Kumar Meena was there, along with other officers. Outside Kejriwal's house, there's a heavy police presence.