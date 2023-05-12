Aryan Khan case: CBI books Sameer Wankhede, 4 others for demanding Rs 25 cr bribe

New Delhi, May 12 The CBI, which conducted raids at 29 locations in several states after lodging an FIR against Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal chief of NCB, and four others in the Aryan Khan case, has seized a few incriminating documents.

Wankhede and others have been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan's family to save his son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case. Aryan Khan was on board Cordelia cruise, when the NCB officials conducted raids.

A top CBI source told that during the raid on the Cordelia cruise, the NCB officials led by Wankhede allegedly threatened the individuals, who were on board, and demanded Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan's family for not lodging any case against him.

The source said that the case was lodged against Wankhede and four others under corruption and other Acts.

"Out of Rs 25 crore, the Khan family paid Rs 50 lakh to the NCB officials. Khan family claimed that they paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan," said the source.

When tried to reach out to Wankhede for his comments on the matter, he was not available.

The raids are currently going on at 29 locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh). Wankhede is currently posted in Chennai.



