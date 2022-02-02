As cold wave grips Delhi, homeless people shift to night shelters

As the night temperature fell to 7 degrees Celsius in the national capital and fog engulfed the city, many homeless people shifted to night shelters on Tuesday.

"People have come from different states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Eighteen beds are installed here. Covid testing is done from time to time here," said the caretaker of the night shelter in Ramlila Maidan.

According to India Meteorological Department, New Delhi reported 11.8 degrees Celsius at around 2 am on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung centre in New Delhi reported a minimum temperature of seven degrees, two degrees less than normal on Tuesday, as per IMD.

IMD predicted that barring Thursday, the minimum temperature is likely to remain in a single-digit throughout the week in the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor