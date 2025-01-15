Asaram released on interim bail, returns to Jodhpur ashram

Jaipur, Jan 15 After getting interim bail from the Rajasthan High Court in a 2013 rape case, self-styled godman Asaram was discharged from Arogya Hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur late Tuesday night.

He later proceeded to his ashram in Pal village in Jodhpur. A crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital greeted Asaram, presenting him with garlands. Upon reaching the ashram, his 'sevadars' welcomed him with fireworks.

Asaram was imprisoned on September 2, 2013, following his arrest in the case of raping a minor at the Manai Ashram in Jodhpur. On April 25, 2018, the Special POCSO Court in Jodhpur convicted him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. After serving 11 years, 4 months, and 12 days, he was granted interim bail on health grounds.

The Rajasthan High Court granted Asaram bail until March 31, citing his age and deteriorating health.

His lawyer Nishant Borda, noted that the bail application referenced a prior Supreme Court decision from January 7 granting bail in a separate Gujarat case.

The court imposed certain conditions for bail which included that Asaram cannot meet followers in groups, address gatherings, or speak to the media, he must bear the cost of three guards assigned to accompany him. And that he is permitted to stay in any ashram across the country and seek treatment at ashrams or hospitals.

Asaram previously sought bail in a rape case involving a female follower at an ashram in Surat, Gujarat.

The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on January 7 under medical conditions. However, he received no relief in the Jodhpur rape case until this High Court ruling.

Asaram has been found guilty in multiple cases which included a Jodhpur Case: In this case, he was arrested in 2013 and convicted in 2018 for the rape of a minor, receiving a life sentence.

In yet another Gandhinagar case, he was convicted on January 31, 2023, for raping a woman at an ashram in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and sentenced to life imprisonment. Asaram’s interim bail remains effective until March 31, after which further legal decisions will determine his status.

