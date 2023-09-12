Ashneer Grover booked for questioning Indore's cleanliness ranking

Ashneer Grover recently hit out at Indore’s top ranking in the Centre’s Swachh Sarvekshan for six consecutive years.

In a video recorded at an event on Sunday, Grover can be heard stating, "See, there is a concept - playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it, saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now, the problem with me is that for three-four years, I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city... you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing."

The businessman, however, immediately clarified he was not saying there was filth in Indore, and that he meant several construction works are going on in the city.

Following the video's circulation, an NCR was filed against Grover under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint was lodged by the Indore Municipal Corporation, news agency PTI reported.

Sorry. Not Sorry !



Sorry to Indore. You’ve got great people and city. But politicians everywhere have got no chill ! Unnecessary politics being made out of a statement made in jest in a playful conversation on Bhopal vs Indore. Where the audience had fun - no offence was meant.… pic.twitter.com/OGxZMu4yV1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 11, 2023

Amidst a growing controversy surrounding his recent comments on Indore's top ranking, Ashneer Grover said on Monday that he is prepared to apologize to the city itself but will not extend an apology to politicians.

“Sorry. Not Sorry ! Sorry to Indore. You’ve got great people and city. But politicians everywhere have got no chill ! Unnecessary politics being made out of a statement made in jest in a playful conversation on Bhopal vs Indore. Where the audience had fun - no offence was meant. None taken by anyone. No one getting offended now was even present in the room, Ashneer Grover wrote on X (formerly know as Twitter).

“Not Sorry to any politician. Ever. No one. Any party. FIR kar lo. Case kar lo. Koi farak nahi padta - I am not a push over - won’t be bullied. Don’t make issue where there is none. It might be election year - but people are smart. Indori people - super smart. I’ll come to Indore when I wish, as many times I wish - and am confident of Indori mehmaan nawazi,” he added.

“And yes on Bhopal vs Indore - my favourite remains Bhopal. It would be dishonest of me to put Bhopal lower when I feel it’s not only MP’s, but India’s best city. Chill !” he further added in his post.