Ashok Gehlot's daughter-in-law touches feet of BJP candidate contesting against her husband

Jaipur, April 20 In a rare scene, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's daughter-in-law Himanshi Gehlot was seen touching the feet of Lumbaram Chaudhary, the BJP candidate from the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency that will go to the polls on April 26.

Incidentally, Lumbaram Chaudhary is pitted against Himanshi's husband Vaibhav Gehlot in Jalore.

Himanshi was in Jalore on Saturday to attend a function at the residence of social worker Suresh Dewasi, a prominent figure in the area. Soon after she reached there, Chaudhary also reached Dewasi's residence.

Seeing him, Himanshi stepped forward and touched his feet, saying, "Please keep showering your blessings on us."

In response, Chaudhary smiled and placed his hand on her head, giving his blessings to Himanshi.

Later, the Congress workers present there introduced Himanshi to some BJP leaders who also reached Dewasi's residence.

Vaibhav Geholt had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jodhpur, where he was defeated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of the BJP.

