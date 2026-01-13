Asked police to collect details about Bangladeshis living in Bengaluru, K'taka: HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that Bangladeshi nationals are settling in Bengaluru as it is a peaceful city, and he has instructed the Karnataka Police Department to gather information in this regard.

He, however, cautioned against vigilantism by BJP leaders and other organisations.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Home Minister Parameshwara made the statement while responding to a question.

He said he had directed Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to collect details about Bangladeshi nationals living in Bengaluru and across the state.

“They will look into the facts regarding where they are living and whether they possess documents. The probe will ascertain how and from where they obtained these documents. They are behaving as if they are not Bangladeshis at all. We will verify this and take necessary action. We have already deported illegal Bangladeshis,” he said.

Parameshwara said there are allegations that Bangladeshi nationals are entering Indian territory by paying bribes at the borders. “The Central government has the responsibility of securing the borders. The Border Security Force and other agencies must stop illegal immigration. We do not know whether they enter India by paying bribes or by sneaking in stealthily,” he added.

Referring to a Bill passed by the state government, Parameshwara said it has been passed by the Assembly and sent to the Governor. “They can seek clarifications, and we are ready to provide answers,” he said.

He reiterated that Bengaluru being a peaceful city attracts such settlements. “We were told that Bangladeshis were working in coffee estates in Sakaleshapura and surrounding regions. We got it checked, identified them, and deported them back to Bangladesh. They come here for menial jobs. It is also reported that they have settled in the Anekal region on the outskirts of Bengaluru city. No matter where they are staying, we will identify them and deport them,” he asserted.

Parameshwara cautioned against vigilantism and said no individual has the authority to verify documents. “People cannot take the law into their own hands. They can pass on information to the police and ask them to take action. If anyone misbehaves or attacks residents, we will initiate action against them. Be it BJP leaders or others, no one has the right to manhandle people. If they inform us, we will take action,” he said.

He further stated that official statistics regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals and deportations will be released through the DG and IGP and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

Parameshwara also said that all clarifications have already been given to the Governor. “Unnecessary statements are being made, which can create communal strife and lead to serious consequences. The Bill was brought after extensive discussion. I gave an explanation during the winter session of the Assembly, but the Opposition created a ruckus,” he said.

Rejecting BJP allegations that Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Tumakuru is being renamed after him, Parameshwara said, “Only those who are mad can make such statements. We are launching a large-scale agitation opposing the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. How can we do something like this? My supporters wanted to name one of the structures in the stadium premises after me, and the Opposition could not tolerate even that,” he remarked.

