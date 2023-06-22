Aspirational development block scheme proving to be rejuvenating: UP CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the organised efforts for social and economic improvement in the aspirational development blocks following the model of aspirational districts have yielded promising results in the state.

"In all 100 selected aspirational development blocks across 34 districts, significant progress is being made in areas such as health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development, and basic infrastructure, among other areas, based on 75 identified indicators. These proactive efforts are proving to be transformative for these lagging regions," UP CM said while reviewing the annual progress of the ambitious development blocks of the state in a high-level meeting.

CM Yogi on Thursday reviewed the annual progress of the ambitious development zones of the state in a high-level meeting and provided directions for honouring the development zones that secured the first position in the overall delta ranking and subject-specific delta ranking.

He also said that as per the annual report, there has been improvement in all 7 indicators across all aspirational development zones from March 2022 to March 2023 and more than 70 per cent of the aspirational development zones have shown improvement in 50 indicators.

He also said that it is satisfying to note that there is a decrease in the prevalence of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) among children in 99 aspirational development zones.

"The registration rate of pregnant women in the healthcare system has increased from an average of 70 per cent to 91 per cent, and institutional deliveries have risen from 44 per cent to 67 per cent, indicating the positive direction of our efforts," UP CM added.

He also said that there has been a significant increase, from an average of 38 per cent to 73 per cent, in the distribution of Golden Cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the aspirational development zones.

"Similarly, 100 per cent of government schools in all 100 aspirational development zones have active drinking water facilities. The cow shelters are operational in 99 aspirational development zones, and 'Jan Seva Kendras' have been established in each gram panchayat of all 100 aspirational development zones," he added.

He said that development blocks that have achieved the first position in the overall Delta ranking from April 2022 to March 2023 will be awarded a prize of Rs 2 crore, and aspirational development blocks that have achieved the first position in each subject-specific ranking based on Delta ranking in each subject area will be given an incentive amount of Rs 60 lakh.

The CM directed that monthly progress reports of aspirational development blocks should also be made available to NITI Aayog.

"The planning department has to be alert for the correctness of the data and physical verification of the data should also be done. The more accurate the data, the more effective efforts can be made in the right direction," he said.

He said that in schools under the Basic Education Board where there is a shortage of teachers, consideration should be given to the direction of implementing online education using technology. "Monitoring of these classes should also be done," he said.

Yogi said that CM Fellows deployed in aspirational development blocks are doing good work.

"Their performance and contribution should be ranked on a monthly basis. Training should also be provided as required. This program provides an opportunity for researchers to understand and collaborate in various areas of development, which will also assist in their future development. Experienced CM Fellows will be granted age relaxation and weightage benefits during the process of permanent appointments under the state government," he said.

He said that when the Ministers in charge of the 34 districts with aspirational development blocks go on district visits they should definitely examine the status of these development blocks. "Communicate with CM Fellows and observe the progress," he said.

The CM said Remarkable efforts have been made in the field of financial inclusion in the past six years.

"With a focus on aspirational development blocks, loan fairs should be organised. The development of aspirational districts is our priority. There should be no shortage of manpower here. Ensure that there is the deployment of BDOs, Block Education Officers, PDO Panchayat, CDPO, Veterinary Officers, and Revenue Officers in these development blocks. These areas should see the deployment of relatively young, dynamic, and visionary officials," he said.

