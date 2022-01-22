Aspirational districts eliminating barriers, becoming accelerators of country's progress, says PM Modi

Emphasizing that district administration have an important role in good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that "aspirational districts" are eliminating the barriers and becoming accelerators of the country's progress, adding that it ensures full participation of people's ability in the burgeoning economy.

"In life, people work day and night to achieve their aspirations and fulfill them to some extent. But when the aspirations of others become one's own, when fulfilling the dreams of others becomes the measure of one's success, then that path of duty creates history," the Prime Minister said while interacting with the District Magistrates of various districts on the implementation of key government schemes.

"Today, aspirational districts are eliminating the barriers and contributing to the progress of the country. With the help of efforts made by all of you, the 'Aspirational Districts' are becoming an accelerator instead of being in stagnation,"he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to compete and learn from others in the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.

"Every district needs to learn from the success of others and also evaluate their challenges," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also called for a direct, emotional connection between administration and public to ensure 'top to bottom' as well as 'bottom to top' governance flow.

" The emotional connection between administration and public helps the government to implement the schemes in a better way. Detail guidelines should be made for field visits inspections," he added.

"Today, we are seeing this history being made in the aspirational districts of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister took direct feedback about the progress and present status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.

( With inputs from ANI )

