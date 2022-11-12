Assam: 1.5 kg heroin packed in soap cases seized in Karimganj, one held

Assam police seized 1.5-kilogram heroin from the possession of a drug peddler in Karimganj district on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

In an anti-narcotics operation led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) of Karimganj district, a police team seized 1.5 kg of heroin packed in 117 soap cases in the Assam-Mizoram-Tripura tri-junction area, they added.

One drug peddler has also been arrested in this regard.

Earlier this month, heroin worth Rs. 5 crores was seized in the same district.

Acting on a tip-off, Karimganj Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station on November 2.

"The driver of the vehicle fled from the area during the operation. During the search, we found 52 soap cases containing 676 grams of heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore," Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district had said.

He had further said that the vehicle was coming from Mizoram's side towards Patharkandi.

( With inputs from ANI )

