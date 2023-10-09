Assam AAP leader arrested for running illegal job network

Guwahati, Oct 9 Assam Police arrested district president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly running an illegal job nexus, officials said on Monday.

The AAP leader has been identified as Sainul Haque, who is the president of Karimganj district unit of AAP. He was arrested on Sunday night from his residence at Patiala village in Karimganj.

Partha Pratim Das, the Superintendent of Police at Karimganj told IANS: “Haque has been collecting money from many individuals on the assurance of engaging them in the home guard duties.

“Every home guard is engaged on a six month contract basis. The individual was taking one month's salary from the home guards who were getting this job through his network.”

Police said that at least 50 home guards have launched complaints against Haque for running an illegal network.

“Haque was produced in the court, however, we could not get his custody yet for technical reasons. We shall get his remand on Tuesday. Once we can interrogate him, other people involved with the network can be traced,” Das said.

