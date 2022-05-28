Assam Board to announce results of Class 10th on first week of June

Board of Secondary Education, Assam is going to announce the results of the High School Leaving Certification Examination (HSLC) Class 10 exam 2022. The results are expected to be announced at the first week of June. However, the evaluation process for the HSLC Class 10 exam is underway and the board is likely to announce the results by 4th of June. After the results declaration students can check their results on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Students must keep in mind that the final and original marksheet of the results will be given by their respective schools only. This year, nearly 4 lakh students appeared for the 10th class examination. For checking the results candidates must required to enter their roll number. Students are advised to remember or note down their roll number, registration number and date of birth.