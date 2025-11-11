Assam CM announces law to ban polygamy, expands women empowerment initiatives

Guwahati, Nov 11 In a major policy announcement aimed at protecting women's rights, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the state government will introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming session of the State Assembly on November 25.

Speaking at a massive public gathering in Raha of Nagaon district, CM Sarma reaffirmed his government's commitment to ensuring women's safety, dignity, and empowerment.

"We are bringing a law to prohibit polygamy and safeguard women from social injustice. This will further strengthen our mission to build a progressive and equitable Assam," the Chief Minister said.

The announcement came during an event where CM Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 37,833 women beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) -- a flagship state scheme aimed at promoting women's entrepreneurship and financial independence.

Of the total beneficiaries, 36,704 were from rural areas and 1,129 from urban regions.

Highlighting the growing success of women-led self-help groups in Assam, the Chief Minister said that nearly eight lakh women have become 'lakhpatis', earning more than Rs 1 lakh annually through various income-generating activities.

"Women are the foundation of a self-reliant Assam," CM Sarma said, citing examples of local entrepreneurs from Raha, who have transformed their livelihoods through weaving, livestock farming, and handicrafts.

He added that the MMUA scheme provides seed capital of Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary, which can be scaled up to Rs 25,000 and ₹50,000 in subsequent phases based on performance.

Chef Minister Sarma also announced that 4,000 new families in Raha will be included under the Orunodoi Scheme, which provides monthly financial support to women for household expenses.

Calling Orunodoi a "symbol of dignity and respect for women", the Chief Minister said that no previous government had launched as many initiatives dedicated to women's welfare.

Later on Tuesday, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Rs 84.6-crore railway overbridge connecting Raha to Chaparmukh Junction and West Karbi Anglong district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor