Assam CM condoles demise of Lt Gen KC Panchanathan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condoled the death of the Indian Army's 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan and expressed grief over the demise.

"I am in a state of shock at the demise of Indian Army's 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan. Having known him well and interacted many times, I found him an exemplary officer & wonderful human being. Such a terrible loss," said Assam CM Sarma in a tweet.

"My heartfelt condolences," his tweet added.

Lt Gen KC Panchanathan died due to cardiac arrest in Shillong on Tuesday. He had held various prestigious appointments during his service, Indian Army officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

