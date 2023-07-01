Assam CM flags off first methanol consignment to Bangladesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 1 : In a big push towards establishing Assam as a major exporter of petrochemicals, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday flagged off the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam Petrochemicals Plant in Namrup.

The Chief Minister also virtually laid the foundation for the development of Joypur Chariali and Namrup Sonari Tiniali roads to facilitate the movement of industrial outputs from Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited, Assam Petrochemicals Limited and Namrup Thermal Plant.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 500 TPD plant of APL on April 14, 2023, and the plant has started producing methanol.

He felt happy to inaugurate the process of transporting the methanol produced in APL to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. This will help the government to establish Assam as a petrochemical hub. With this development, along with exporting its products to foreign countries, the financial health of APL will also be strengthened, the Chief Minister added.

He said that for strengthening BVFCL, New Delhi helped the company with Rs 100 crore and the State government helped it with the construction of the hospital.

CM Biswa said that contrary to Rs 98 crore loss incurred by the BVFCL last year, the company registered a profit of Rs 12 this year which indicated a positive development towards empowering Namrup as an industrial town.

Reiterating his commitment to the development of Naharkatia, Chief Minister said that steps have been taken for the construction of the road from Joypur chariali to Dillighat. The width of the road has been broadened from the existing 5.50 metres to 7 metres. Moreover, in Namrup along the roads, there will be concrete drains.

The Chief Minister said that to strengthen the edifice of Atmanirbhar Assam, the State government will give Rs 10,000 to each of the 3.70 members of self-help groups. If the members successfully can take entrepreneurial steps using the amount, they will become entitled to take a bank loan amounting to Rs 25000, the interest of which will be borne by the government.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Terosh Gowala, Chairman APL Rajneesh Gogoi, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

