Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Accuses Congress of Denying Benefits to Poor Through Tax Evasion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the Congress, asserting that not paying tax to the government is denying benefits to the poor. Sarma responded to the Congress' announcement that it had received new notices from the Income Tax Department demanding payment of Rs 1,823.08 crore.

If the Congress is not paying the tax then this means that they are against welfare activities. They are against the poor, against the downtrodden. The money collected as tax goes to the hospitals, schools and colleges, and so the government needs tax. Tax is not terror and the two are two different words, he added.

The Congress leveled allegations against the ruling BJP, accusing them of engaging in "tax terrorism" to undermine the financial stability of the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In response, Sarma said the benevolent nature of tax money, highlighting its contribution to public welfare. He argued that the notice served to the Congress wasn't an act of "tax terrorism" but rather a means of ensuring tax compliance.

Regarding the Congress' protests against the tax notices, Sarma noted that the party stages demonstrations on a daily basis.