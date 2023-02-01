Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma holds meeting with UP Power Minister AK Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Power Minister AK Sharma.

According to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, this meet would help meet the energy needs, boosting growth and industrialisation.

"Big step towards power availability and revenue. In Ghatampur Thermal Project, Assam gets 20 per cent equity and 297 MW of power. Will help in meeting energy needs, boosting growth and industrialisation," tweeted the Assam CM.

( With inputs from ANI )

