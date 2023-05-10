Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Madhab Dev Kalakshetra in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], May 10 : With an aim to promote the cultural heritage of the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Sri Sri Madhav Dev Kalakshetra in Narayanpur on Wednesday.

According to the State government, the Kalakshetra is built at the cost of Rs 53.5 crore. The state-of-the-art complex has a Naamghar, an auditorium and an arts and craft centre among other facilities.

Highlighting the inauguration of the newly constructed Kalakshetra at Narayanpur, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Kalakshetra will become a centre of cultural and spiritual practices and enhance tourism in Lakhimpur.

"This newly inaugurated Kalakshetra will become a centre of cultural and spiritual practices and enhance tourism in Lakhimpur. Preserving our cultural heritage has been a relentless focus of our government over the last two years," Sarma tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam government signed the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with 10 leading compes expecting investments worth Rs 8200 crores in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today, we have signed MoUs with various orgsations, which will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 crore to Assam's economy."

The Chief Minister said that this investment will create 6,100 jobs in the state.

"Our flourishing economy takes yet another stride on the eve of the State government's second anniversary. These efforts will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 crore and create 6,100 jobs. Many more in the pipeline. Thank you all for reposing faith in Assam's growth story," Sarma said.

The event was orgsed as part of the two-year anniversary celebrations of the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam.

