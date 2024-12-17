Assam CM holds meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Guwahati, Dec 17 At the invitation of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is undertaking a four-day official visit to the kingdom, met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday and discussed on strengthening the historical ties between Assam and Bhutan and advancing collaborative efforts between the two regions.

The discussion also focussed on fostering Bhutan’s development, enhancing the welfare of its people, and promoting broader regional economic development.

Sarma in another meeting held over lunch with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Togbay also discussed issues addressing matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to fortify trade partnerships between the two regions.

He noted that Assam and Bhutan have historically maintained connectivity through seven established trade routes, underscoring the enduring nature of their economic ties.

In the course of their discussions, the Chief Minister assured the Bhutanese leadership of the Assam Government’s steadfast commitment and cooperation to bolstering trade infrastructure along the Assam-Bhutan border.

He emphasised the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate trade and commerce in line with the needs of Bhutanese traders.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam’s efforts under the Asom Mala initiative to strengthen road connectivity, particularly between Kokrajhar and Gelephu.

In a moment of historical and cultural significance, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, attended the 117th National Day celebrations of Bhutan today.

The festivities, held at the picturesque and scenic Changlimithang Grounds in Thimphu, left an indelible impression on Sarma, who described the experience as uniquely moving.

The Chief Minister conveyed his appreciation and joy at being present at the splendid and enchanting setting of Bhutan's National Day celebrations. As a part of the celebrations, the Royal Government of Bhutan extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to both Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Bhutan’s National Day commemorates the coronation of the country’s first king, Ugyen Wangchuck, in 1907. This historic event marked the beginning of the Wangchuck dynasty, which has ruled Bhutan ever since. The celebrations provide an opportunity to honour Bhutan’s cultural heritage, reflect on the sacrifices of its forefathers, and reaffirm the citizens' devotion to the country’s enduring peace, prosperity, and happiness.

