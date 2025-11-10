Assam CM launches food security scheme to provide essential goods at subsidised rates

Guwahati, Nov 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, launched the state government's new Food Security Scheme, aimed at making essential commodities affordable for lakhs of families across the state, government officials said.

The initiative, which officially came into effect from Monday, will ensure that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) receive key food items -- lentils, sugar and salt -- at highly subsidised prices through the state's network of fair price shops.

Speaking at the launch event in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma said the new scheme represents a major step in the government's commitment to ensuring food security and easing financial pressure on low-income households.

"From today, through the Assam Fair Price Shop scheme, we will provide one kg of lentils, one kg of sugar, and one kg of salt to more than 70 lakh families in Assam at very affordable prices. These three essential items will be available for purchase for only around Rs 100. This is the first time such a scheme has been introduced in Assam, and I thank the people of Assam for their support," the Chief Minister added.

Under the scheme, lentils (masoor dal) will be made available at Rs 69 per kg, sugar at Rs 38 per kg, and salt at Rs 10 per kg -- significantly lower than current market rates.

The commodities will be distributed through all fair price shops across Assam, ensuring easy access for families already covered under the NFSA.

Officials said the initiative is expected to benefit more than 70 lakh households, providing substantial savings and helping improve nutrition levels among economically weaker sections.

The scheme is also part of the state's broader effort to strengthen its public distribution system and ensure last-mile delivery of essential goods.

Emphasising the social impact of the move, CM Sarma added that the government remains focused on empowering vulnerable families and addressing rising food costs.

"This scheme will reduce the burden on household budgets and ensure that no family in Assam struggles to afford basic food items," he said.

The launch event was attended by senior Ministers, officials, and representatives from various districts connected via video conference.

