Assam CM meets Economic Advisory Council on sidelines of Chintan Shivir in Kaziranga

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with a Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) delegation on Monday at the sidelines of a chintan shivir in Kaziranga.

The delegation was led by Chairman Dr Bibek Deb Roy. EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal and Joint Secretary to PMO Pawan Kumar Sain were also part of the delegation.

"Met a PM's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) delegation led by Chairman Dr @bibekdebroy on sidelines of Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga. Shared with the delegation how Assam has huge potential for all-around development due to its resources, despite the hurdles that often impede growth," tweeted CM Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister and Spiritual Guru Sadhguru inaugurated the three-day Chintan Shivir organized by the Assam government in Kaziranga on Saturday.

"The Assam government has organised a 3-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga starting from today.

All ministers of the state government and the head of all government departments will participate in the shivir. Spiritual Guru Sadhguru was present in the shivir today and on Sunday Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living will attend. Apart from it, the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and some officials of different states will participate in the shivir. Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister will also attend in the last day of the shivir. Our main aim is for organizing the shivir to prepare a roadmap for holistic development in the state by 2026 and how to carry forward the state," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was signed on the 'Save Soil' movement spearheaded by his Isha Foundation.

"The MoU will be a policy document for our government to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation," Sarma added.

In a move to draw a roadmap for holistic development of the state and to create a blueprint for expediting its growth as we all making it a model on all sectors, Assam Chief Minister along with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev held discussion deliberations with cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats of the state, bureaucrats from other states, functionaries from Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council at Kaziranga.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam was once a very flourishing state and its State GDP growth was more than the national average.

"The per capita income of the state was also more than the national average, he said. Though the state is contributing greatly to the growth of the nation, in the last 75 years the growth of the state has not been as encouraging as it should have been," Sarma said.

Referring to the devastation caused by the great earthquake and subsequent floods and other developments, the Chief Minister said that all these had a negative effect on the common psychology of the people.The Assam Chief Minister thanked Sadhguru for having come all the way to Kaziranga to address the Chintan Shivir.

