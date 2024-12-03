Assam CM meets Union Minister Scindia, invites him for investor summit

New Delhi, Dec 3 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the national capital on Tuesday and invited him to attend the upcoming investor summit in the state which is scheduled to take place in February 2025.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “This morning, I had the pleasure to invite Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji to the #AdvantageAssam summit to be held in Guwahati on Feb 2025.

“We also discussed the upcoming #AshtalakshmiMahotsav being driven by @MDoNER_India and avenues related to ongoing development projects in the State,” he added.

Earlier on Monday Sarma met Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi and sought his support and cooperation in making the upcoming Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit a success, officials said.

At a meeting with the EAM Jaishankar at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here this evening, Chief Minister Sarma extended an invitation to him to grace the summit.

Taking to X handle, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “I had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji today in New Delhi and extend an invitation to attend the Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025.”

“I also sought all possible cooperation from @MEAIndia to make the Summit a grand success,” he added.

The Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit will be held in Guwahati on February 24 and 25 next year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also invited PM Modi to attend the investor summit which is scheduled in February next year.

Later Sarma wrote on X, “Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace.”

Notably, 'Advantage Assam 2.0', the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam’s rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to CM Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

