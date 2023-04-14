Assam CM, PM Modi attend closing ceremony of Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 : Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Guest at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam Chief Minister said that the judiciary plays an important role in the democratic system of the country.

He said, "Presently India is celebrating 75 years of its independence and coinciding with this PM Narendra Modi envisions India becoming a world leader and self-reliant."

"The judiciary, executive and legislature should march together in the same direction in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years," he added.

Underlining the Prime Minister's call for "Ease of Justice", he said, "Justice delivery system in Assam and the North East must move forward with the aim of ensuring speedy justice for the poor and the downtrodden."

CM Biswa Sarma also expressed hope that the Gauhati High Court would continue to play an important role in the field of the justice delivery system in the coming days.

The Assam Chief Minister said, "The state government will take steps for construction of an integrated judicial complex in Guwahati from this year comprising the Gauhati High Court and the district judiciary of the districts of Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup which will bring the Sessions Court, CJM Court and the High Court in one campus."

Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Judge of Supreme Court of India Hrishikesh Roy, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Mehta, judges of Gauhati High Court, lawyers, judicial officers and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

