Assam CM reviews preparations ahead of DCs conference

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a meeting in Guwahati with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sonitpur to discuss the upcoming 'DCs' Conference', informed the officials.

The meeting was conducted through an online conference with an aim to review the preparations for the meeting.

"The second Deputy Commissioners (DCs) conference will be held in Tezpur in Assam's Sonitpur district on June 12 and 13 to review the implementation of government policies and schemes," read an official statement.

The Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The first 2-day DCs conference was held in Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in August last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

