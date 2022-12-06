Assam CM Sarma launches 'Bikashar Babe Eta Poshek' in Bongaigaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched 'Bikashar Babe Eta Poshek' a development initiative of the State government.

Sarma inaugurated 'Bikashar Babe Eta Poshek' at a function held at Bongaigaon.

The initiative is aimed to take the development journey of the state in an organized manner.

"In the first phase, the programme, which will run till December 19, will witness the laying of foundation stones and inauguration of infrastructure projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in 11 districts of the state," an official press release said.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma also laid the foundation stone of the 200 bedded Bangaigaon Medical College and Hospital at a function held at North Bangaigaon Stadium playground in Bangaigaon.

The medical college and hospital will be constructed on 151 bighas of land. The project is scheduled to be completed within three months at a cost of Rs 61,067.41 lakh.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Integrated Deputy Commissioner's Office of Bangaigaon District. The project will be completed within 30 months with worth a cost of Rs 4978. 78 lakh.

"The Chief Minister also inaugurated a statue of Naranarayan at Bongaigaon immersion ghat and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a walking zone to facilitate the public to walk in a healthy environment. The project includes a 668-metre-long walking zone, an 18-metre-long bridge, and a musical fountain," the statement further said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Bongaigaon Polytechnic and a workshop of Bongaigaon ITI.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Srijangram Model Hospital constructed at a cost of Rs 439.56 lakh on Saturday.

The Assam Chief Minister also inaugurated the Bhog-ghar of the Ganesh Temple at Lalmati in Abhayapuri along with the newly constructed Sri Sri Shiva Temple at Paglasthan.

The CM visited the bridge over the Aie river connecting Barpeta district with Abhayapuri and took stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister said the State government has approved Rs 29 crore from its own funds for the construction of the bridge and all other related works.

It may be noted that the total financial outlay of the projects that the Chief Minister either inaugurated or laid the foundation of is Rs. 693.29 crores.

He said the State government would take several plans for the development of the district in the coming days.

"The present State government is moving towards implementing the promises made during the elections one by one in less than two years of coming to power," Assam CM said, adding that the government has planned a major scheme worth Rs 5,000 crore for self-reliance of youth from next year once it fulfils its promise to recruit 1 lakh posts.

"New Assam of Naranarayan-Chilarai's dreams can only be built through unprecedented development initiatives," CM further said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MLAs Phani Bhusan Chowdhury, Abdul Batin Khandakar, Pradip Sarkar and other officials were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

