Assam CM urges state govt employees to send time with parents, in-laws during special holidays

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged government employees to spend quality time with their parents or in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays.
"To uphold ancient Indian values, I urge Assam government employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays," the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.
"I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a new Assam and new India with blessings of their parents," his tweet added.
Assam state government employees will get two-day casual leave and two days of holidays in the first week of January. The state government has also allowed ministers to spend time with their parents and in-laws during this time.
