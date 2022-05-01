Assam: Coal mafia who fled from police custody killed in Hailakandi encounter

The kingpin of the illegal coal transportation in Barak Valley, who fled from police custody on Saturday, was killed during an encounter with police at Lakhinagar area in Assam's Hailakandi in the wee hours of Sunday.

He was identified as Abdul Ahad Choudhury.

"The police had arrested Abdul Ahad Choudhury in the morning of Saturday and he fled from police custody as the police team had taken him to the hospital for medical checkup," said Gaurav Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Hailakandi district.

Disclosing that they had set up checking point at the Lakhinagar area on the basis of secret information, the SP said, "He was armed and was riding on a motorcycle behind someone. When he saw the checking point, he opened fire."

"We retaliated and rushed him to the hospital after he sustained bullet injuries, where the doctors declared him brought dead," Upadhyay said.

He also informed that the police recovered one pistol and some live ammunitions from the site.

"There are more than 60 cases against Abdul Ahad Choudhury registered with the different police stations," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

