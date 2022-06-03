Assam: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 2 held

By ANI | Published: June 3, 2022

Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh were seized in the Kaliganj area, informed the officials on Friday.

Assam: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 2 held

Two drug peddlers were also arrested in the matter.

The apprehended drug peddlers were identified as Nur Hussain and Monirul Islam. Police recovered 43 grams of heroin in possession from the peddlers.

"We have apprehended two persons named Nur Hussain and Monirul Islam and we recovered 4 soap cases containing 43 grams of suspected heroin. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 20 lakh," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Partha Pratim Das.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

