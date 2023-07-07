Assam flood: Situation becomes grim again, thousands of people affected

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 7 : The flood situation in Assam has once again become grim after it improved gradually a week ago with more than 21,000 people in six districts and one Sub-Division of the state being affected now.

As per the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 21,723 people and 121 villages under 18 revenue circles of six districts - Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Charaideo, Jorhat, Karimganj, Kamrup and Biswanath Sub-Division have affected in the current wave of flood.

Following incessant rain in parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh the water levels of several rivers are rising up and the Disang river is flowing above danger level mark at Naglamuraghat and Dikhou river in Sivasagar.

The ASDMA report stated that 11,659 people have been affected in Dhemaji district while 7,516 people were affected in Lakhimpur district.

The flood waters have submerged 1479.27 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. 24,261 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the deluge.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters damaged one embankment in Biswanath Sub-Division, 20 roads, several culverts, fisheries and ponds etc. In this year, so far 7 people have lost their lives after drowning in flood waters.

