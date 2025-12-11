Assam frontrunner in implementing three new criminal laws: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 11 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has emerged as a frontrunner in the country in the implementation of the three new criminal laws, crediting the achievement to months of planning, extensive capacity building, and strong technological and forensic support systems within the Assam Police.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the smooth rollout of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) in Assam was the result of a "holistic and procedure-based approach" adopted to build a crime-free state.

"Executing plans with a vision. Assam is a pioneer in implementing the 3 new criminal laws and it didn't happen overnight. Assam Police planned for it months in advance and involved all rank and file," he wrote.

According to the Chief Minister, the early outcomes of the new criminal justice framework have been "transformational", with key performance indicators showing significant improvement across the board.

Assam has recorded a 72 per cent decline in case registration, a 67 per cent decline in the overall crime rate, and a 91 per cent decline in case pendency, signalling what the government describes as a tighter, faster and more efficient policing ecosystem.

The state's charge sheet rate has risen sharply - from 39.5 per cent earlier to 81.05 per cent after the implementation of the new laws.

Conviction rates, too, have seen a substantial jump, moving from 6.1 per cent to 26.38 per cent, reflecting what officials say is improved investigative quality and stronger evidence-handling supported by upgraded forensic capabilities.

CM Sarma said Assam Police undertook universal capacity building, ensuring that personnel across levels were trained in the new legal architecture.

He added that the push to modernise forensic and technological infrastructure - long considered a weak link in India’s criminal justice system - has paid dividends in terms of faster disposal of cases and more credible prosecution.

Calling the reforms a "holistic procedure-based approach to create a crime-free Assam", the Chief Minister said the state's experience demonstrates how comprehensive preparedness can accelerate criminal justice delivery.

The government maintains that the model adopted in Assam could serve as a blueprint for other states as they transition to the new national legal framework.

