Assam gives financial assistance to ex-NLFB cadres

Guwahati, Oct 20 The Assam government on Friday provided a financial grant of Rs 2 lakh to former 181 cadres of the disbanded group National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) which was active in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on 'X': "BTR is completely peaceful now, thanks to the tremendous trust people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies. A heartfelt welcome to those who've chosen the path of peace over violence.

"The holistic growth of the Bodo community remains our utmost commitment," the Assam CM said.

Meanwhile, the chief of BTR, Pramod Bodo said that "the visionary leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has brought an end to the dark decades of violence in BTR".

He wrote on his 'X' handle: "Under the special initiative of Himanta Biswa Sarma 'dangoriya', Assam government distributed grants of Rs 2 lakh each to 181 ex-cadres of National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) to enable them to reintegrate into society."

"Today, a sustained peace reigns across our region and BTR is steadfastly advancing towards peace and progress," Bodo added.

