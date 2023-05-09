Assam govt inks MoUs expecting investments worth Rs 8,200 crore

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 9 : Assam Government on Tuesday signed the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with 10 leading compes expecting investments worth Rs 8200 crores in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Today, we have signed MoUs with various orgsations, which will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 cr to Assam's economy."

The CM said that this investment will create 6100 jobs in the state.

"Our flourishing economy takes yet another stride on the eve of State Govt's 2 anniversary. These efforts will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 cr and create 6,100 jobs. Many more in the pipeline. Thank you all for reposing faith in Assam's growth story", CM Sarma said.

According to an official statement of the Assam CMO, the investment will cover sectors ranging from Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), cement, glass and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

"The compes that signed MoUs are - PepsiCo India, Varun Beverages, Calcom Cement India, Star Cement NE Ltd, Century Float Glass Ltd, Taj Cement Manufacturing Pvt. Limited, Star Cement India Limited, DS Group and Centre for Perishable Cargo (Ad Groups)", the statement read.

The event was orgsed as part of the 2-year anniversary celebrations of the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam.

Earlier on Monday CM Sarma said that his government has decided to celebrate the second anniversary of the current state government from May 9-11.

Addressing a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Monday the Assam Chief Minister said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on May 26 to attend an event to distribute jobs appointment letters and lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University."

