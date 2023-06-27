Assam govt inks two MoUs with Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 27 : With a view to forging collaboration in the field of forensic sciences, healthcare and diagnostics, the Assam government inked two memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary Home and Political Niraj Verma on behalf of the Government of Assam and Dr K Thangaraj on behalf of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) signed the agreement for collaboration in the field of forensic sciences.

While Medical Education and Research Commissioner and Secretary Siddharth Singh signed the MoU on behalf of the State government with the CDFD in the fields of healthcare and diagnostic services to facilitate joint initiatives for research programmes, academic programmes and workshops, supervision and exchange of students and patient care services.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the State government's understanding with the CDFD will have a far-reaching impact on building a crime-free, secure and healthy society in the state.

Thanking the CDFD for entering into an agreement, the Chief Minister said that the State government in its bid to make the state crime-free, in recent times has initiated to bolster forensic science infrastructure.

Referring to the Guwahati Campus of National Forensic Science University in North Guwahati for which the foundation stone was already laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that besides empowering the state in forensic science, the campus will also provide training and skill development to the Police, Judiciary and Forensic Scientists.

The Chief Minister also said that as a part of the MoU on forensic sciences, CDFD will provide DNA profiling training for human identification purposes to the scientific and technical staff of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam.

He also said that as part of the understanding there will be training and sensitization programmes on areas including evidence collection, handling and transportation methods, chain of custody, quality control and quality assurance issues, etc.

He said that the arrangement will also serve as a demonstrator of the value of the technology for the criminal justice delivery system in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that the MoU on healthcare and diagnostic services will help in joint research programmes wherein the faculty from both Assam Government and CDFD can collaborate on projects based on mutual interests.

He also said that the agreement will be immensely helpful for the Ph.D students as scholars from Assam can be co-supervised by faculty members from CDFD. Both Assam Government and CDFD will facilitate the visit of their respective faculty and students to engage in scientific research and training, the Chie Minister added.

CM Sarma said that these agreements should prepare the inroads for more collaboration between Assam Government and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics as he requested CDFD for setting up a Centre in Assam. The Chief Minister believes that besides meeting the needs of all North Eastern states, the Centre will address the needs of the countries of South East Asia including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh, VC Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Bora, senior government officers were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor