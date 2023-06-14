Assam Govt procures 1.16 lakh sexed sorted semen to increase female calf population, boost dairy production

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 : Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has procured 1.16 lakh sexed sorted semen to increase female calf population and boost dairy production.

He added that by pursuing the models of states like Gujarat, the state government has set an ambitious target to increase milk production manifold.

"We have set an ambitious target to increase our milk production manifold - pursuing the models of states like Gujarat. Expanding the animal-based economy will catapult Assam into India's top 5 states. Dedicated many welfare projects towards achieving this goal. An organization like Amul was due to the white revolution. Milk production in Assam has to be increased manifold and to fulfil the target, our government will provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre of milk to the milk farmers," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

"We have procured 1.16 lakh sexed sorted semen through the state's funds to increase female calf population and boost dairy production," he added.

He further said that, under the Mukhyamantri Swa Niyojan Yojana, the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to 2 lakh youths of the state.

"We have decided to give special emphasis on animal husbandry and livestock, dairy production and fisheries to improve the economy of the state and also special focus in modernization and infrastructure development of the veterinary sector," the Assam Chief Minister said.

The Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday flagged off 181 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs), distributed Sexed-sorted Semen, and inaugurated Regional Artificial Insemination Training (RAIT) Institute and Cold Storage during a programme held in Guwahati.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that with the help of science, we can now determine the sex of a newborn calf through the process of artificial insemination.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, ALPCO Chairman Manoj Saikia, MP Queen Oja and senior government officials were also present in the programme.

