Assam govt, SIDBOI to develop joint fund to promote startup entrepreneurs

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 : Assam government and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBOI) have decided to develop a joint fund to promote startup entrepreneurs in the state. The decision was taken during a meeting held in Guwahati on Thursday in presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, officials of both central and state government, the Director of IIT Guwahati, faculty of Gauhati University and start-up entrepreneurs. "We are also planning to set up mid-level start-up infra in colleges and universities," Himanta Biswa Sarma said to reporters. The Assam Chief Minister further said that both the Assam government and Small Industries Development Bank of India have stressed on the need to expand IIT's role in handholding other institutions to boost the startup sector. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also addressed a post-budget interaction session with the stakeholders from the trade and industry of Assam and other parts of the North-Eastern region in Guwahati.

( With inputs from ANI )

