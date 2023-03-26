Assam govt to observe Bodo community leader's birthday on March 31 as the Students' Day

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 26 : The Assam government will observe the birthday of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on March 31 as Students' Day in the state, State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday.

Notably, Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma was a Bodo community leader.

Dr Ranoj Pegu on Sunday said, "The state government has decided to observe the birthday of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma as Students'Day on March 31."

"Upendra Nath Brahma was the leader of Bodo Students' Agitation. He died at the age of just 34 years. But his contribution was not only for the Bodo community but also for the students' agitation in the entire Northeast. The state government has decided to observe his birthday on March 31 as Students' Day," he added.

There are many programmes on March 31 and we have many schemes for the welfare of the students' community. These schemes will be launched, and the distribution will be held in a meeting," Dr Ranoj Pegu further stated.

In September last year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the State government will celebrate the birthday of Indian Bodo social activist Bodofa Upendranath Brahma on March 31 every year as 'Chatra Divas'.

Paying his visit to the burial ground of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma before the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sarma paid rich floral tributes at the Samadhisthal of Bodofa at Dotoma in Kokrajhar in September.

Taking into consideration of the immense contribution of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma towards the socio-cultural and academic empowerment of the people of BTR, Sarma during the visit said that the State government has decided to celebrate March 31 every year which is the birthday of the Bodofa as Chatra Divas, according to a statement.

He also laid the foundation stone of infrastructure development involving an outlay of Rs.10 crore in the burial ground of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

The Chief Minister also visited the residence of Bodofa at Dotoma and spent some time with his family members.

