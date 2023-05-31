Assam govt to provide National Food Security Act card to 40 lakh beneficiaries in July

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 31 : The Assam government will provide the National Food Security Act (NFSA) card to 40 lakh beneficiaries of the state in July this year.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "The state cabinet has decided to provide NFSA cards to 40 lakh beneficiaries in July this year."

"We will distribute 40 lakh NFSA cards in the last part of July in one day. Now upper-income limit for new ration card beneficiaries increased to Rs 4 lakh, previously people with an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh were entitled to ration cards," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The Assam Minister further said, "The state cabinet has also taken citizen centric decision and from now people will have driving licences and registration certificates electronically and digitally."

"Now people can store their driving licence, a registration certificate in their digi locker and they will get it through online. The department will completely stop the issue of QR-based smart cards of DL and RC after three months. On the other hand, earlier the state government announced to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the casual labourer families of Doloo tea garden and today the state cabinet has approved Rs 1 lakh each to 1496 such families. The state cabinet also approved providing Rs 2.50 lakh each to 173 families for construction of houses who would be displaced for the proposed Greenfield airport," Jayanta Malla Baruah said.

The state cabinet also decided that Adivasi Welfare & Development Council be created as per the Adivasi Accord signed on September 15, 2022.

The council will be formed to fulfil the political, economic & educational aspirations; protect, preserve and promote social, cultural, linguistic and ethnic identities; and ensure accelerated and focused development of Adivasi-inhabited villages/areas and tea garden areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor