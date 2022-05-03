Assam govt to set up company for boosting river transport

Guwahati (Assam), May 3 : To boost the river transport system in Assam, the state government has decided to set up a company, Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited (AIWCL). The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Tuesday at Janata Bhawan under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The Chief Minister will be the chairman of Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited and the company's mandate is to establish, maintain and operate cost-effective water transportation services within Assam including river cruises, develop and maintain all-weather ports, jetties, passenger terminals," Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. The Minister further said that the state cabinet also approved a contract for the construction of Terminal and Riverine Infrastructure at Guwahati Hatway Ghat and the total contract value will be Rs 289.45 crore. "The Assam cabinet approved Assam Bridge Project-II,4.08 km long 4-lane extra dosed PSC bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi at a cost of Rs 3,197 crore," Keshab Mahanta said. The state cabinet also approved the enhancement of state subsidy for houses being constructed under PMAY HFA (Urban) from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in respect of all incomplete houses, to release of Rs 30,000 for early completion of houses under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) component of PMAY HFA (Urban) as the third instalment to those beneficiaries who have reached roof level and this will benefit 1,16,380 beneficiaries with additional spending of Rs 116.3 crore, making Assam the first state to undertake such an innovative step. "34 Polytechnics and 43 Government ITIs are to be upgraded as Centres of Excellence in association with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) and the proposed project cost will be Rs 2,390 crore. Approval to release of Rs 308.75 crore as part of the Rs 700 crore relief package to employees of Nagaon Paper Mill and Cachar Paper Mill and the state government will provide jobs to 100 of its employees. The cabinet has given administrative approval to the construction of new Medical Colleges and Hospitals at Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Golaghat and Morigaon and the total project cost will be Rs 2000 crore. Assam Complex will be established at Tiware village, Raigarh district of Maharashtra for promoting state's rich cultural heritage," Keshab Mahanta said. The cabinet also approved the recruitment of 4,868 graduate and postgraduate teachers in government and provincialised High and Higher Secondary Schools in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

