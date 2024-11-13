Assam Guv asks IPS probationers to become role models for others

Guwahati, Nov 13 Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya interacted with ten IPS probationers of this year's Assam-Meghalaya cadre at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He asked the probationers to become role models for others.

Governor Acharya asked the probationers to work responsibly, recognising the high expectations placed on them.

The Governor asked them to be committed to their work and sport polite behaviour towards all individuals who interact with them. He said that it is a dream for many to be an IPS officer and when they have become one they should carry out their responsibilities diligently.

Acharya also said that since the law and order of the society depends on the police officers they should be very sensible and diligent in carrying out their duties.

He also expressed his expectations from the officers, encouraging them to work sincerely and contribute to the progress of society.

Earlier on Monday Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya along with the first lady of Assam Kumud Devi visited Kamakhya Temple and offered prayer to Goddess Kamakhya and sought her blessings for the welfare of all sections of the people of state.

Notably, in line with the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi, the state government intends to build a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple.

According to a senior government officer, the total amount of open space surrounding the temple will grow from the current 3000 square feet to roughly 100,000 square feet, distributed over three levels. The official stated that the access corridor's average width would rise from its present width of 8 to 10 feet to roughly 27 to 30 feet.

The six major temples in Nilachal, which are currently hidden from the general public's gaze, will be brought back to their former splendour. A holding capacity of between 8,000 and 10,000 pilgrims will also be created as part of the project to lessen the pressure during the Ambubachi Mela and other significant festivals.

--IANS

tdr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor