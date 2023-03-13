Assam HSLC General Science exam cancelled amid paper leak reports

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) has cancelled the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination of General Science subject which was scheduled for March 13 in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper.

"Next date will be announced in due course," Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said in a tweet last night.

"General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course," the minister said.

In this regard, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has also released a notification on Sunday.

"News is telecasted in a section of media today evening that a handwritten model question paper of HSLC examination of General science C3 subject which is to be held on 13th March 2023 is available in the hands of some candidates and it spread on the social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General science C3 subject which is to be held on 13th March 2023 is cancelled," the notification said.

An enquiry has been initiated into the matter, it said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said that a criminal case has been registered and CID Assam will investigate the matter.

"Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam - A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law," DGP GP Singh tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

