Assam Landslide: Sudden floods hit 25,000 people in Assam; 3 people die in landslide

Three people have been killed in a landslide in Assam's Dima Hasao district. This information is given in the official bulletin. According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night, three people, including a woman, were killed in the Haflong area of ​​Dima Hasao. The hilly district has been hit by flash floods and landslides in many places as rail and road links with other parts of the state have been cut off. The ASDMA said landslides were reported in New Kunjang, Fangpui, Maulhoi, Namjurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tila, Kalibari, Uttar Bagetar, Sion and Lodi Pangmoul. About 80 houses have been affected.

According to the information received, the railway lines at Jatinga-Harangajav and Mahur-Fiding were disrupted due to landslides.The ASDMA said about 25,000 people in five districts of Assam have been affected by the floods. The worst hit is the Cachar sector, which has affected more than 21,000 people. About 2,000 people have since been affected by the floods in Karbi Anglong West and more than 600 in Dhemaji.

At least 227 people are taking shelter in a total of ten relief camps and distribution centers set up in the two districts. Army, paramilitary, fire and emergency services, state disaster response force (SDRF), civil administration and trained volunteers rescued about 2,200 people from Cachar and Hojai districts. On the other hand, there have been incidents of water logging from different parts of Guwahati. ASDMA has issued flood warning for Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts for next 12-72 hours.