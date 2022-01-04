Assam logs 351 fresh COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths

Witnessing a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Assam reported 351 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Monday.

The state also reported two new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Assam reported 156 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths.

Of the 36,613 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent was observed.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 6,21,422 including 1,270 active cases.

With 53 fresh recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries in the state mounted to 6,12,638.

The total death toll in the state rose to 6,167 with a case fatality rate of 0.99 per cent. Sivasagar, Sonitpur reported one death each on Monday.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned in the state, as many as 3,78,60,841 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. Of these, 2,18,40,059 have been administered as the first dose while the rest have been given as the second dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

