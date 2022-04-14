Assam man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor boy

The Court of Special Judge in Assam's Hailakandi district has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 for sexually abusing an 11-year-old minor boy four years ago.

The man booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by Sanjoy Hazarika, the Special Judge of the Hailakandi court.

"........the convict Piyar Uddin Laskar is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years for the offence charged under Section 377 of IPC. He is also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs 20,000 for the offence charged under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, in default of payment of fine, he shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months," said the order copy. According to the reports, the incident occurred on 5 June 2018 and based on the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the father of the minor boy, who was sexually abused by the man in the Lala Rural College campus, a case (no-212/2018) was registered at Lala police station against Laskar under the Section 377 of IPC, read with Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Lala police had arrested the man and submitted the charge sheet before the court on 30 June 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor