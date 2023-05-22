Assam: Massive participation by students in rhino awareness programmes

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 22 : An effort to inculcate a sense of love and aspiration to conserve the State Animal of Assam, the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, in young minds attracted the participation of a total of 1590 students from various schools in the Kaziranga landscape in Assam in three 'Rhino Goes to School programmes in the month of May, Bio-diversity conservation organisation Aaranyak said in a statement on Monday.

'Rhino Goes to School' which is supported by UK-based David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF), is a flagship awareness generation programme of research-oriented bio-diversity conservation organisation Aaranyak that focuses on enlightening young students about the magnificence of the greater one-horned rhino so that they realise the immense ecological value of this ancient animals that has enriched our land.

The bio-diversity organisation said that the programme is executed in an interactive way with school children who are told through audio and visual modes about the importance of the one-horned rhinoceros in our ecosystem besides its different characters, and suitable habitats.

'Rhino Goes to School' programme was organised by Aaranyak on May 8.

The programme which was participated by 560 students was marked by audio and video presentations on Rhino, talk about local flora and fauna, interaction and open quiz, statement mentioned.

Aaranyak's official Arif Hussain was the resource person in the programme that was graced by Paguram Pegu, Headmaster of the School, Babuli Hazarika, ex-honorary wildlife warden, Khirud Saikia, member of Aaranyak and other teachers of the school.

On the same day another Rhino Goes to School (RGTS) programme was organised by Aaranyak in Gohpur where 680 students were in the audience and interacted with the resource person with their queries on the one-horned rhino.

350 students participated in another 'Rhino Goes to School' programme on May 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor