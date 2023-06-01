Assam: Mega public rallies in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies to mark Modi govt completing 9 years

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 1 :To mark the completion of 9 years of the Modi government and to make preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Assam State BJP will hold mega public meetings in each of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state this month.

To discuss the preparations, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior leaders of Assam State BJP on Thursday held a crucial meeting in the state BJP headquarter in Guwahati.

"From June 11 to 20 we will hold 14 public meetings in the Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on the mark of the achievement of 9 years of the Modi government and to make preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha election. I will be present in some of the meetings, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita will be some meetings, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Rameswar Teli will be present in some of the meetings. Today, we have discussed about it," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said, "In one Lok Sabha, one among JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh or Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be present. But who will be present is yet to decide. In three clusters the central leaders will also be present," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said that in each Lok Sabha constituency the party leaders and workers will meet minimum 1400 families under Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

On the other hand, talking about the tragic road accident in Jalukbari where seven students of Assam Engineering College lost their lives, the Assam Chief Minister said that, today he asked the Education department for instituting a high level enquiry committee to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident and the premature death of the students and till the enquiry is completed and the report is examined by the government, the Principal AEC, Jalukbari and the Superintendent of the concerned hostel to which the ill-fated students belonged, would be asked to go on leave.

The Assam Chief Minister also asked the Education department to constitute a committee to look into the present system of election in colleges and universities and report regarding the need for reviewing the system in the wake of frequent clashes during the pre and post-election period amongst the student community and to constitute another committee to strengthen discipline, rules and regulations in hostels of education institutions. The committee will also look into strict enforcement of, in and out time of hostels, complete prohibition of alcohol etc. in hostel campuses and hostels and prohibition of extended stay of ex borders of hostels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor