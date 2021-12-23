Assam, Meghalaya to resolve their border issues by Jan 15

In a breakthrough in their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday held a meeting and decided to resolve the issues on or before January 15.

"Meeting was held at a political level with the Assam counterpart on the border issue taking the 6 areas of differences for Phase I discussions. We have made considerable positive progress through our joint dialogue & hope to arrive at an amicable solution shortly," Conrad Sangma tweeted.

After the meeting, Meghalaya Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said, "It was a very productive and good meeting. The CMs have decided to make an announcement on or before January 15."

"There are disputes in six areas and I am sure that we will be able to find a solution in at least some areas," he added.

"Our regional committees have submitted their reports and we are working towards a final agreement on many disputed border areas. I am confident that gradually we will be able to resolve all-long pending border issues with Meghalaya and other neighbouring states," Himanta Biswa tweeted.

"We have been continuously striving to resolve border issues with our neighbours. As part of our effort, held a meeting with my Meghalaya counterpart @SangmaConrad along with Deputy CM Meghalaya Shri Prestone Tynsong and several ministers and senior officers of both states," he added.

Earlier on December 21, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had met on the issue of border realignment and alignment between two states.

( With inputs from ANI )

