Assam: AFSPA Extended in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar for Six More Months

The Government of Assam, in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act 28 of 1958) had declared the areas covering 4 (Four) districts for a further period of 6 months with effect from April 1, 2024.

The AFSPA was extended to four districts: Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar. The official said the Centre took this step after reviewing the law-and-order situation in the Northeastern state.

Assam Police Headquarters has submitted a report showing the improvement of the Law and Order situation in the state of Assam, barring one militant organization from being active in four districts.

Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, after due consideration of the proposal, informed the Govt. of Assam vide letter No. 11011/51/2015-NE.V dated 27/03/2024 to maintain “status-quo” regarding “Disturbed Areas” in the State of Assam for a further period of six months w.e.f. 01/04/2024.