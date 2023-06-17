Assam: One dead as guard wall collapses in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 17 : A guard wall of a house collapsed near a sweet factory in the Dhirenpara area in Guwahati, on Saturday, causing one death.

"The guard wall collapsed following the incessant rain in the past couple of days," said the Police.

After the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police, Fire & Emergency Services teams reached the site and recovered the person's body from debris.

Further details are awaited.

